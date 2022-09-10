Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

