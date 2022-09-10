Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,778 shares during the quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Janus International Group worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Janus International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,260,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

