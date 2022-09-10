Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,241 shares during the quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Archaea Energy worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

