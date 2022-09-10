Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,000 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Berry Global Group makes up 1.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

