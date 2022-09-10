Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 1.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,698,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,614,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.