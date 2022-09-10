Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 60,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 1.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

