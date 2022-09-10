Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 248,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FRA opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.