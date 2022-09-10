Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,014,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

