Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

