Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.