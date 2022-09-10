Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 4.2%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 160,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,246,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.