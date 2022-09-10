Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.