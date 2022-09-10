Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.63 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

