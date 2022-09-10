Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.63 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
