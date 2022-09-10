Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.21.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns four Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

