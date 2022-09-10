Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $534,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

