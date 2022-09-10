MotorCycle Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:MTO)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

