L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In related news, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). Also, insider Andrew Larke purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 386,739 shares of company stock worth $984,558.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

