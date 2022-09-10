L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In related news, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$469,248.28 ($328,145.65). Also, insider Andrew Larke purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 386,739 shares of company stock worth $984,558.
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.