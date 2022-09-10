Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
Chorus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Chorus Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.