MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MasterCraft Boat

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

