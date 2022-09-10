Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $479.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.