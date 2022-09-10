Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.30 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

