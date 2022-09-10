Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

