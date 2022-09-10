Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $283.03 and a 52 week high of $453.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.05 and its 200 day moving average is $349.75. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,181,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

