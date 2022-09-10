Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $756.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $756.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

