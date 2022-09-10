Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.