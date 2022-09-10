Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $370.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.