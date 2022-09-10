Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $431.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

