Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $311.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.