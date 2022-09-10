Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,128 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

