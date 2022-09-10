Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

