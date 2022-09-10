Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,087 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 186,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 377,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

