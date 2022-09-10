Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

