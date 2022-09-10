Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

LULU opened at $348.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

