Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Masimo worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Masimo by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $156.25 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.



