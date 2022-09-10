Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $172.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

