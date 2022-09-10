Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $142.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

