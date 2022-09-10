Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $94.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

