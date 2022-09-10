Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

ALGN opened at $263.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

