Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $18.75 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned about 0.39% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

