Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in XPeng by 22.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

