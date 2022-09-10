PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 0.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of PAR Technology worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 41.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 554,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 163,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $35.55 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.