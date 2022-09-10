VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Eschler Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 18.3% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,581,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,292 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

