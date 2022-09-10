Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

