Eschler Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Eschler Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey comprises about 1.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE FC opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.