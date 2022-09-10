Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 343.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $14,498,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $42,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

