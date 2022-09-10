Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 61,400 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 0.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DADA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

