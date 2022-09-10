7,300 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 0.4% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

