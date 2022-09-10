Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,933,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Yum China by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.