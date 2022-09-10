Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $2.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.