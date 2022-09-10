4,200 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Danaos Trading Up 5.9 %

Danaos Announces Dividend

DAC stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

